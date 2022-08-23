Sunderland manager makes Ross Stewart claim following successful start to Championship season

Delivering a glowing verdict of his striker, Sunderland manager Alex Neil considers Ross Stewart to be one of the best strikers he has ever worked with, whilst in conversation with the Chronicle Live.

Stewart enjoyed a mightily productive campaign with the Black Cats last time out, with the Scotsman netting 26 times as Sunderland managed to navigate themselves through the League One play-offs.

Starting the new Championship campaign in strong form, Stewart is likely to play an integral role in Sunderland’s continued progression.

Speaking to the Chronicle Live about the progress of the physical frontman, Alex Neil said: “I’ve had some really, really, good strikers over the years in the teams I have had, and Ross is right up there with any of them.

“He’s pretty much a complete striker in that he can run, he can take it in, he can score a goal, he’s good in the air. When you look at all the facets of a striker, there’s normally always one that [a player] isn’t particularly good at.

“If you’ve got a big target man, for example, often they are not very mobile; if you’ve got someone who’s quick, they struggle to take the ball in and link the game. But I think that Ross has got all the attributes that you need to be a top striker.”

The verdict

Considering that the likes of Patrick Bamford, Cameron Jerome, Callum Robinson and Lewis Grabban have worked under Neil, this is very much a big compliment.

It is also an indication to where Stewart currently is and the potential he has to carry on firing like he has done over the last 12 months or so.

A player who can hold the ball up, link the play and cause chaos off the shoulder of the last defender, Stewart’s array of attacking qualities makes him someone who is majorly difficult to defend against.

Forming an excellent partnership with Ellis Simms already, this could be another successful campaign for Stewart in Sunderland colours.