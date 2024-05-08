Highlights Sunderland on the lookout for a new manager after a dismal 2023/24 campaign. (86 characters)

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl may not be an option, though a familiar face like Liam Rosenior could help.

Reims' Will Still is a potential candidate.

With the 2023/24 season completed, Sunderland's full focus will have turned to appointing a new manager ahead of the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

The Black Cats' campaign fizzled out badly, and they've been without a permanent manager since Michael Beale departed the club in February, so everyone at the club will be under no illusions that the next appointment is crucial.

In hindsight, the club's decision to sack Tony Mowbray with the club just outside the play-off places was a really poor one, with Beale unpopular amongst supporters, and the club sliding down the league table at a rate of knots after his departure.

Sunderland finished 16th, level on points with the likes of QPR, who had been battling relegation all season, which speaks volumes of just how badly things went under both Beale and Mike Dodds.

Championship Table 2023/24 Position Club P GD Pts 14. Swansea City 46 -6 57 15. Watford 46 0 56 16. Sunderland 46 -2 56 17. Stoke City 46 -11 56 18. QPR 46 -11 56

However, the 2024/25 season represents a fresh start, and the club will be looking to appoint a manager in the near future to give them plenty of time to put their stamp on the club.

With that in mind, here is the latest as Sunderland hunt for a new manager...

Sunderland dealt a blow in their pursuit of Danny Rohl

One name that Sunderland have been linked with in recent times is Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, with The Northern Echo reporting that Rohl was one of the options being considered by Kristjaan Speakman and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

However, The Sheffield Star have reported that the German manager could be set for a new deal at Hillsborough as the Owls look to map a long-term plan for the club to move to the next level.

With positive discussions having taken place between Rohl and the club's owner, Dejphon Chansiri, it looks as if the German manager will remain at Sheffield Wednesday, and that Sunderland will miss out.

This comes as a blow as Rohl would have been a great fit at the Stadium of Light, but it's back to the drawing board for Speakman and Louis-Dreyfus.

Former Sunderland striker speaks out about possible move for Liam Rosenior

Liam Rosenior was sacked by Hull City earlier this week, and is currently a free agent for any interested clubs.

He led the Tigers to a seventh place finish in what was his first full season at the club, but owner Acun Ilicali decided to part ways with the former Derby County man.

As a young, up-and-coming manager, he could perhaps be a good option for Sunderland, and former Black Cats' striker Marco Gabbiadini believes that Rosenior would be interested in the job at the Stadium of Light.

He told BBC Total Sport - North East: "I think the club is enticing for a lot of people. I don’t think it’s a toxic job, but I do think there are some issues at the club that you want clearing up if you are going to come in.

“I think he’s a coach who seems to have a great reputation; everyone you hear who talks about him, how well he conducts himself, his coaching’s good, he’s been involved at Derby [County] beforehand.

“I think he would be interested in the job at Sunderland.”

Will Still latest

One name that has consistently cropped up in Sunderland's hunt for a new manager has been Reims boss Will Still.

The Athletic reported that Still was interviewed for the Sunderland job in December after Tony Mowbray was sacked, and the Sunderland Echo reported that compensation was a big factor in Still not getting the job at the Stadium of Light.

However, the 31-year-old is set to leave Reims at the end of this season, and will be on the hunt for a new job, which could be music to Sunderland's ears.

It's no secret that the Black Cats are big fans of Still, and this summer could be a perfect opportunity to appoint him as he's a free agent, and Sunderland are without a manager.

The Sunderland Echo have reported that Still is keen to return to the UK, and is willing to drop down to the Championship in order to do so.

This means that Sunderland could well be in the frame to appoint Still later this summer, but with the Ligue 1 season not finished yet, it could be a while yet before the club have a manager in situ.