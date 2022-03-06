Sunderland manager Alex Neil provides update on returning forward

Sunderland Alex Neil has admitted that Nathan Broadhead will only get sharper after his long awaited return from injury in the 0-0 draw against Charlton on Saturday.

The on-loan 23-year-old underwent his rehab work with parent club Everton during his injury but has been back training at Sunderland over the last couple of weeks and he did enough to convince Neil that he was ready to start against the Addicks, having not previously played since December last yeat..

Broadhead lasted 70 minutes in the game before Neil brought him off for Jack Clarke and looked lively throughout as Sunderland created enough chances to win the game against the Addicks.

Speaking to The Chronicle on the return of the attacker, the Black Cats’ boss said: “He looked really sharp all week in training and that gave me the confidence to put him in.

“He was a threat [during the game], he will get sharper and he will get better. The biggest frustration was that, as the game wore on, we have got gaps in our squad so I didn’t have another centre-forward to bring on for him so I ended up playing Jack Clarke up there, and he is a wide player.”

The draw meant Sunderland remain outside of the top six by one point having played one game less than Sheffield Wednesday in 6th.

So far this season, Broadhead has scored eight goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland.

The Verdict

It’s a timely return for Nathan Broadhead who will add a much needed attacking threat for Alex Neil and Sunderland.

His dribbling ability, link up play and finishing is much needed in a Sunderland side that has struggled to inspire over the last eight weeks.

Broadhead was pivotal to an incredible run of form throughout December for the Black Cats, as he contributed to five goals in six games before picking up his injury.

His return gives Neil an extra option in the striking department, something he’s said himself he’s lacked, so this could be a significant moment in the League One promotion race.