Sunderland man targeted by Championship club, ‘significant offer’ being prepared

Blackpool are preparing a summer offer for Elliot Embleton, according to reports from The Northern Echo.

The midfielder has enjoyed a rollercoaster campaign on the pitch with the 22-year-old’s season very much being one of two halves.

A frustrating few months with Sunderland started his season with Embleton struggling to secure a place in the club’s first team plans, leading to an opportunity to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window.

Since then Embleton has been in dreamland.

The midfielder made 21 appearances for Blackpool during his loan spell, scoring two goals and creating four more during his time at the club.

That included a goal in the play-off semi-final against Oxford United and an assist in the showpiece event against Lincoln City on Sunday- a match which they won 2-1.

Embleton has certainly made a big impression during his time with Blackpool and that has led to reports that the newly-promoted Championship club are looking to tie up a permanent deal for the player.

It’s claimed that the club are preparing ‘a significant offer’ for the player, with manager Neil Critchley personally recommending that the club make a move this summer.

The verdict

This transfer development certainly puts Sunderland in a tricky position.

The hope was that a loan spell would see Elliot Embleton return to the club ready to challenge for a first team spot under Lee Johnson next term, but now it seems that he may have leapfrogged them.

Embleton will surely be keen to challenge himself in the Championship if the opportunity arises, and it’ll be tough for Sunderland to stand in his way given that he’s barely featured for the club up until this point.

That said, he is Sunderland’s player and with them looking to build a new-look side it could mean that the player is seen as a big part of their future plans.