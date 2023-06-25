Leon Dajaku is set to leave Sunderland to join Croatian outfit Hadjuk Split after a mixed spell at the Stadium of Light.

Who is Leon Dajaku?

The 22-year-old joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2021, when the club were in League One. The versatile attacker featured in 22 games as Sunderland won promotion, with the move then made permanent in the summer.

However, his game time at the club has gradually declined since an exciting start, with Dajaku spending the second half of the previous campaign out on loan with St. Gallen.

His time in Switzerland was also mixed, with Dajaku starting positively before struggling, and he was actually sent off twice as he lost his place in the XI.

With Tony Mowbray seemingly not a huge fan of the player, another move seemed likely during the window, and it appears a deal to Hadjuk Split is on the cards.

That’s after media outlet Dalmatinski revealed that the Croatian giants are ‘close’ to bringing Dajaku to the club as they look to strengthen for next season, where they will be competing in the Europa Conference League.

It’s unclear as of now whether the move is a permanent one or a loan, but with Dajaku’s deal on Wearside expiring in the summer of 2024, you would think a permanent switch is likely, and it seems likely he has played his last game in a Sunderland shirt already.

Will Sunderland miss Leon Dajaku?

This seems like a good move for all parties. As mentioned, Dajaku’s contract situation means this is Sunderland’s last chance to get a fee for the player, and at 22 he is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly, something which won’t happen in the Championship. So, the chance to go to a big club like Hadjuk Split is going to appeal.

Even with Amad Diallo having returned to Manchester United, and doubts over the future of Jack Clarke, the reality is that Sunderland will bring in replacements, so Dajaku wasn’t going to play.

The player did his part in helping the side out of League One, which means he will be remembered fondly, but all connected to the club will no doubt recognise this is the right move, and it will be interesting to see how the move works out if it’s finalised, which seems likely given the update.