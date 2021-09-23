Sunderland man set for temporary departure

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is set to join National League side Notts County on loan, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

It comes after the Black Cats strengthened their goalkeeping department this summer with the addition of Ron-Thorben Hoffmann from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan, with the option to make that permanent.

The German has took the starting jersey in-between the sticks and Lee Burge is set to be his deputy, and before Hoffmann arrived on Wearside it was Patterson who was given his chance to impress briefly.

The 21-year-old was given a shot against Port Vale in the EFL Cup before making his Sunderland league debut in the 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Patterson kept his place in the team for wins over Blackpool and Wycombe Wanderers, but Hoffmann’s arrival has seen him back out of the squad.

He’s now set to gain minutes at a sleeping giant of non-league in Notts County as he provides competition to the more experienced Sam Slocombe, who has Football League experience with the likes of Scunthorpe and Bristol Rovers.

The Verdict

This is a good move for Patterson for whatever length of time it ends up being.

Much like Sunderland are perhaps too big to be playing in League One, County are bigger than a Vanarama National League club and it should do Patterson good playing in a winning environment.

The consensus from Magpies fans is that Slocombe needs competition and with four matches at a decent level under his belt already this season, Patterson should provide just that.

You can’t imagine that he’s heading to Meadow Lane to just sit on the bench so it will be good for his development to spend some time being presumably a regular whilst Hoffmann plays for Sunderland and tries to earn himself a permanent deal with the club.