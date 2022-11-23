Sunderland man set for landmark moment in World Cup

Sunderland forward Jewison Bennette will make his World Cup debut as he was named in the Costa Rica XI against Spain this afternoon.

The 18-year-old has established himself as a regular in the squad under Luis Fernando Suárez in the past year or so, which meant it wasn’t too much of a surprise when he was selected in the 26-man squad for the major tournament.

However, it was by no means certain that Bennette would get a start, but it was confirmed that he is in from the off against Spain.

Obviously, Luis Enrique’s side will be firm favourites for the clash but Costa Rica are sure to take inspiration from Saudi Arabia and Japan who have pulled off shocks against Argentina and Germany respectively in the World Cup.

Bennette is expected to line up as an inside forward and he is sure to switch sides throughout, although a lot of his work will be done in a defensive sense as he has to track the Spanish full-backs.

The teenager has made nine appearances for the Black Cats this season, although all have been from the bench.

The verdict

This is a fantastic honour for Bennette and he is sure to be so proud to be representing his country on the biggest stage at just 18.

So, all connected to Sunderland will be wishing the youngster well and they will be keeping an eye on the game to see how he does.

No matter the result though, it’s going to be a great learning experience for the attacker and it will no doubt help his development in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.