Sunderland man set for EFL transfer switch on Deadline Day

Sunderland’s Jack Diamond is set to sign for Harrogate Town on loan before tonight’s deadline.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful loan spell with the Yorkshire outfit in 19/20, helping them to the Football League after a fantastic individual campaign.

That saw him promoted to the first-team at the Stadium of Light on his return, with Diamond featuring in 26 games for Lee Johnson’s side as they reached the play-offs last season.

However, with attacking reinforcements arriving this summer, the wide man has found game time hard to come by, with his only league minutes this season coming as a late sub on the opening day, and he has failed to make the matchday squad for the previous two games.

Therefore, the decision has been made to loan the youngster out again, with reporter Pete O’Rourke revealing that a return to Harrogate is on the cards.

Diamond is sure to be an influential player for Simon Weaver’s side, as they look to build on their strong first season in the Football League.

The verdict

This seems like a very sensible move from Sunderland’s perspective as even though Diamond would feature at times for them, he’s at an age where he needs to be playing regularly.

So, sending him to a club that he knows, with a manager who has shown he can get the best out of him, is smart.

Now, it’s down to Diamond to take this opportunity and he will know that a productive year in League Two will boost his chances when he comes back to Sunderland.

