Sunderland man outlines his stance on summer exit speculation

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright says he did not think about speculation linking him with a move elsewhere this summer, and remains fully focused on the Black Cats.

It was reported during the summer transfer window that Sunderland’s League One rivals Wigan Athletic were keen on a move for the defender, having also brought in Charlie Wyke, Max Power and Jordan Jones, who also featured for the Black Cats last season.

In the end though, Wright remained at The Stadium of Light, and has now made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats this season, helping them to top spot in the League One standings.

Now it seems as though the prospect of a move away from Sunderland never really crossed the mind of Wright during the course of the summer transfer window.

Speaking about those rumours around his future during the summer, the centre back was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: “I’ve worked with the gaffer at my last club (Bristol City) and obviously know him well. I’ll obviously speak with him and he can be honest with me and I can be honest with him.

“There was no speculation between us, there was sort of outside noise and as a player you just get on with what you are here to do and that is to pull on a Sunderland shirt and do it for the club and my team-mates.

“I’m happy to be here and happy to be focusing on where we want to get to because I enjoy my football here and for me that’s what I focus on most and that is all in the past now.”

Wright is now into the final year of his contract with Sunderland, meaning his future could once again be up in the air come the end of this season.

The Verdict

This seems like a sensible stance for Wright to take with regards to this speculation on his future.

Until he knows for certain that there is interest in him, it doesn’t make sense for him to start considering a move elsewhere, when that could distract from his work with Sunderland.

That is something that does seem to have worked out well for Wright, given he and the Black Cats are mounting a strong push for promotion to the Championship so far this season.

Indeed, with his contract expiring this summer, Wright will no doubt be keen to make a good impression over the rest of the campaign, to secure himself the offer of a new deal either with Sunderland, or another club.