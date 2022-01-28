Sunderland man makes transfer exit

Sunderland’s Jack Diamond has resumed his loan spell with Sky Bet League Two side Harrogate Town, as per a recent report by Chronicle Live.

The 22-year-old was previously brought back to the Stadium of Light from the fourth tier outfit this month in order to bulk out Sunderland’s squad depth and even went on to feature in two of the four games that he was named in the squad.

However the plan has always been for the promising winger to head back to Wetherby Road, with Harrogate understandably being keen to welcome the attacker back with open arms.

Diamond has made 17 league appearances for the Sulphurites this season, racking up an impressive five goals and three assists at his temporary club.

He is certainly a player that Sunderland have big plans for in the future, with the winger having been handed a new contract which expires in 2024.

The Academy of Light graduate has so far played over 40 games at first team level for the North East outfit.

The Verdict

This is a great move for Diamond as he is staying with a club that knows him so well, with the winger having spent time on loan with them when they were in non league.

He is a player that is adored by the fans and is once again proving just how talented he is as he continues to rack up the goals and assists in League Two.

His opportunities were almost certain to be limited at Sunderland and for that reason it was for the best that he moved back to Harrogate.

The target now will be for him to continue his strong form this season before returning to the Stadium of Light in the summer as he looks to break back into Lee Johnson’s plans moving forwards in League One or maybe even the Championship.