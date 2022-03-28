Sunderland man makes injury admission ahead of club’s upcoming clash with Gillingham

Sunderland defender Danny Batth has admitted that he has been using the international break to get back up to speed in terms of his fitness after recently missing a chunk of action due to injury.

As a result of an issue with his ankle, the defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since the club’s clash with Cheltenham Town.

In the absence of Batth, Sunderland have experienced a mixed run of form in the third-tier under the guidance of Alex Neil.

Whilst the Black Cats did manage to secure victory in their clashes with Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra, their progress has been hindered somewhat by their recent draws with Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

Currently seventh in the League One standings, Sunderland know that they will need to pick up wins on a regular basis if they are to secure a place in the play-offs in May.

Batth recently stepped up his road to recovery by featuring for the club’s Under-23 side in their clash with Burnley and will be hoping to make his return to senior action this weekend when Sunderland take on Gillingham.

Ahead of this clash, the defender has shared an update on his fitness.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Batth said: “It just seems to have dragged on and I’ve tried to come back a few times.

“It’s been a niggly injury so we’ve kind of had to let it build up and obviously I’ve been working hard off the pitch in the gym and physically.

“The injury was pretty unfortunate, it was in a blocked tackle.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Sunderland players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Did ex-Sunderland player Lee Cattermole ever get a red card during his time at the club? Yes No

“I’ve won the ball and the guy has put all his weight into my ankle.

“There was no massive damage on the scan, it has just been niggling and niggling so hopefully that’s behind me now and I can crack on.

“I’ve just been using the international break to get up to speed.”

The Verdict

Sunderland will be keen to call upon on Batth’s services between now and the end of the campaign as the defender possesses a wealth of Football League experience.

During his career to date, the 31-year-old has made 121 appearances in the third-tier and thus clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.

By avoiding another injury setback in the closing stages of the term, Batth could potentially feature regularly in the heart of Sunderland’s defence as he made four starts for the club before being sidelined.

Batth’s availability may also force the likes of Bailey Wright and Callum Doyle to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on Sunderland’s fortunes in the third-tier.