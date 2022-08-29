Sunderland man makes confident claim despite Norwich City defeat

Corry Evans insists Sunderland have to take encouragement from the way they played despite falling to defeat against Norwich City on Saturday.

With Alex Neil not at the game due to him having now taken the Stoke City job, the Black Cats put in a spirited performance in difficult circumstances for the side.

Possession with the Canaries was fairly evenly shared whilst Sunderland registered 20 shots, six of which were on target – double what Norwich had.

Therefore, despite losing the game, captain Corry Evans believes his side have shown their quality and are going to be okay this season as he told the Sunderland Echo: “I think we’ve proved that by making the step up we are more than capable of competing at this level.

“Performances like that give us more confidence and we know the quality that we have within the dressing room and threats that we have. Teams will be looking at us as a real hard game, especially coming here. Even our performances away from home, we’ve got a lot of talent in our squad.

“We just have to keep getting better with our games and try and pick up more points along the way.”

The Verdict:

Despite a loss at the weekend, Sunderland can’t be too disheartened by the game due to the fact they held their own and put in a good performance against a side backed to do well this season.

Furthermore, with their manager missing and now the club in a period of uncertainty, they certainly did well to keep the intensity up on the pitch.

The Black Cats face Rotherham United during the week and if they put on a similar display to the one they did this weekend, they have a good chance to get a result.

As Evans says, so far they have shown an ability to compete in the Championship. However, with their future unknown, the team will be keen to get some good results under their belt at this point in the season.