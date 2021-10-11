Sunderland man makes admission over summer transfer

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has admitted to the Sunderland Echo that there were some question marks amongst the squad when the club signed Callum Doyle on loan from Manchester City.

The teenage centre back has moved to the Stadium of Light on a season long loan from the Premier League champions and has since been a revelation for Lee Johnson’s side so far.

Doyle has formed a great partnership with Flanagan at the back for the Black Cats and has showcased a great range of passing and level of maturity that is far beyond his years.

Speaking about him teammate’s move to the North East, Flanagan was quick to make the following admission:

“I remember when we signed him there were big question marks in the dressing room, I don’t think anyone is afraid to say that.

“He’s 17 and from Man City. Can he head a ball? They don’t really do that much at Man City. He’s stood up to every single test and he’s getting better and better.”

Doyle has played a total of 11 games for Sunderland across all competitions so far, becoming a regular under Johnson in the process.

It is also stated in the same report that the Black Cats would be keen to bring the youngster in again on loan next season if the opportunity arose.

The Verdict

Doyle will only continue to improve as time goes on and it is clearly helping that he is playing alongside some players who have been there and done it in their careers.

There are still areas of his game that need fine tuning but overall both Sunderland and Man City are sure to be pleased with how the loan spell has gone so far.

His passing range allows the Black Cats to start attacks quickly from the defensive third and it’s fair to say that his impact has been noted at the Stadium of Light already.

Sunderland will be hoping that his form will continue to match theirs as a collective team moving forwards.