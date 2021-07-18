Sunderland man linked with permanent summer departure

Blackpool are working on a deal to bring former loan star and Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton to The Seasiders, as reported by Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign with Blackpool, has been a target for the newly-promoted Championship club, but now the two clubs are in talks over a permanent deal.

Embleton featured 21 times for Neil Critchley’s side last season as Blackpool won promotion to the second-tier via the play-offs.

The young midfielder netted twice and provided a further four assists in Blackpool’s promotion season, including a goal and an assist in the play-offs.

The Sunderland youth graduate has made a mere 14 appearances in four years for the club, and his expected involvement next season would also raise question marks.

However, Nixon’s tweet indicates that the club’s valuations are holding a possible deal up at the moment.

Blackpool are set to take on Bristol City in the opening weekend of fixtures in the Championship, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against the Robins at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

Blackpool’s interest in Embleton is very much warranted. He emerged as one of the brightest sparks in the division last year and proved that he is ready for the next step.

With all of Sunderland’s exciting talents, it is not known how much game time Embleton would get if he does stay with The Black Cats.

The fact that the valuations are far apart will not disrupt Blackpool’s interest. There is still plenty of time for the situation at both clubs to change and for them to both reconsider their proposed figures.

Embleton is a player with a very bright future and he needs to be playing regular football. If Sunderland can promise that, then it would be no surprise to see him being an integral part of Sunderland’s expected promotion push next season, should Blackpool not assemble a lucrative offer.

