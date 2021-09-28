Sunderland man lined up for significant recognition in wake of strong start to 2021/22 season

Sunderland’s Ross Stewart could be in line for a call-up to Scotland’s senior international squad, a report from The Daily Record, via The Sunderland Echo, has claimed.

Stewart has never previously made an appearance for Scotland at any age group, but it appears a strong start to the campaign could soon change that.

The striker has scored five goals and provided one assist in eight league games this season, helping the Black Cats to second in the League One standings.

Now it seems as though that impressive form is starting to attract plenty of attention from north of the border.

According to this latest update, Stewart is one of several players that is on Scotland manager Steve Clarke’s list of scouting targets ahead of the next international break.

Scotland are next in action in early October, when they face Israel and the Faroe Islands in two more qualifying matches for next year’s World Cup.

As things stand, Scotland are currently second in their World Cup qualifying group, seven points of leaders Denmark with four games left to play at this stage of the process.

The Verdict

It doesn’t feel like much of a surprise that Stewart appears to be in contention for a Scotland call-up.

In the absence of Charlie Wyke, Stewart has stepped up brilliantly for Sunderland this season, ensuring they still have a regular source of goals in the promotion battle.

With that in mind, you do feel as though his efforts are worthy of the recognition that an international call-up would bring for the 25-year-old.

Indeed, having started the season strongly, Stewart could well be a useful goal threat for a Scotland side that somewhat struggled for a cutting edge in the last international break, meaning this could be a smart move by Clarke.