Sunderland man among EFL player on transfer radar of European club

Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen, Sunderland attacker Patrick Roberts, and Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota are all attracting interest from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, a report from TeamTalk has claimed.

Having only been promoted from the second-tier last summer, Union Saint-Gilloise are now on track to claim a remarkable title victory in the Belgian top-flight this season.

In the wake of that success, the club are now looking to add to their ranks with some more EFL talent, with former Portsmouth defender Christian Burgess, and ex-MK Dons wing-back Matthew Sorinola.

According to this latest update, Roberts, Barkhuizen and Rinomhota have all emerged as potential targets for the Belgian club come the summer.

It is thought that Union Saint-Gilloise – who are owned by Brighton owner Tony Bloom – will not have the funds to spend big this summer, and are therefore targeting this trio, as they are all out of contract with their current clubs in the summer.

The Belgian champions in waiting are said to be hopeful that the prospect of European football will help tempt those players to make the move to the continent at the end of the current campaign.

Roberts only joined Sunderland in January, and has so far scored once in nine appearances for the Black Cats.

Barkhuizen meanwhile, has scored 38 goals in 209 games for Preston since joining from Morecambe in 2017, while Rinomhota has made 139 first-team appearances for Reading, since graduating from the Royals’ academy.

The Verdict

These could all have the potential to be useful signings for Union Saint-Gilloise.

Given the way that the recruitment of Sorinola and Burgess already appears to have worked out for the club, it is perhaps no surprise they are turning their attention to the EFL here once again.

Indeed, with all three of these players having shown their ability in the Football League on a regular basis as well, certainly in the case of Barkhuizen and Rinomhota, they could certainly add something to the Belgian champions elect.

However, with that in mind, you feel Union Saint-Gilloise may have a battle on their hands, given it would make sense for other clubs to consider moving for these players as well, when they become available in the summer.