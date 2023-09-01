Highlights Sunderland are acing potential departures, with striker Ross Stewart undergoing a medical at Southampton and winger Patrick Roberts being targeted.

Sunderland are attempting a late bid to sign Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan as a replacement for Roberts.

Crystal Palace were set to keep the player, though, so need to be convinced to part ways with their young star.

Transfer deadline day is well underway in England, with plenty of movement across the EFL so far.

Indeed, there are moving parts across multiple clubs, and that is the case at Sunderland when it comes to some potential dealings that could occur ahead of the transfer deadline.

We know that striker Ross Stewart is currently undergoing a medical at Southampton, but there are also fears from the Black Cats that winger Patrick Roberts could be tempted away.

The Saints placed a bid of £5 million for the 26-year-old on Thursday, and now, Sunderland are frantically trying to get in a replacement should he depart.

Worryingly for Sunderland, even if they can hold off Southampton, other clubs are said to be sniffing around.

Who will Sunderland replace Patrick Roberts with?

That is the case according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Black Cats are now trying to make a late frantic bid to land Crystal Palace starlet Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Now, Sunderland's interest was first reported by Nixon recently, so this is not a panic move by any means, but, due to it being deadline day, there are obviously time constraints.

Furthermore, on Thursday it had emerged that Crystal Palace were going to keep Rak-Sakyi as part of their own squad unless they brought in reinforcements.

According to Nixon, this now means that Sunderland are having to convince Crystal Palace to send Rak-Sakyi out on loan, when previously, it had been expected that they would allow him to depart.

Sunderland are said to be fretting on an answer from the Premier League side as the clock ticks down and the transfer deadline looms closer.

Which other clubs have been linked with Rak-Sakyi this summer?

If Sunderland cannot land a deal for Rak-Sakyi ahead of the transfer deadline, they will not be the only side left disappointed.

Indeed, a whole host of Championship clubs have been chasing the youngster's temporary signature this summer.

Ipswich Town were the first side whose interest was widely reported, but they would later be joined by the likes of Leicester City, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Hull City.

Sunderland were the last side to join the race, only showing interest when it emerged that Roberts was target for Southampton and Celtic.

Would Jesurun Rak-Sakyi be a good signing for Sunderland?

If they were able to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, it has to be said that Sunderland would be getting a cracking young player through their door, and certainly one with all the tools to thrive at the Stadium of Light.

Indeed, when you look at how a player like Amad Diallo thrived under Tony Mowbray last season, it isn't hard to see how Rak-Sakyi could fit in.

The 20-year-old's 15 goals and eight assists in League One in a bang-average Charlton side show that he is more than ready for the step up to the Championship, and although those numbers will be hard to replicate, he certainly has the potential to produce solid performances at this level.

In fact, it would be great to see him in the Championship week in, week out, so it will be interesting to see if Sunderland can convince Palace to do a late deal.