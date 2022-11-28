Sunderland make move to win transfer battle for Aston Villa player

Sunderland have joined the list of Championship clubs looking to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa in the January window.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Villa Park but he has struggled for game time this season and is expected to make a temporary switch in the New Year for the remainder of the campaign.

This isn’t the first time Archer would leave on loan, as he had an extremely productive spell with Preston last season, where he scored seven in 20 games and generally impressed.

Therefore, a fierce battle is anticipated for his signature in January and Football Insider have revealed that the Black Cats are keen on the number nine.

Bringing in a new striker is sure to be the priority for Tony Mowbray as both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, the two senior options at the club, have had injury problems over the past few months.

As well as that, Mowbray will be looking for a more mobile attacker to compliment the pair, which Archer should be able to do.

The verdict

Whoever does bring in Archer will be making a fantastic signing because he was outstanding at Preston and should almost be a guarantee of goals at this level.

If Sunderland can add the England U21 international to Stewart and Simms, he will have a strikeforce that can rival any in this league.

Of course, it won’t be easy though, as plenty of clubs in the league will be in for Archer and it will be interesting to see where Villa decide to send the player.

