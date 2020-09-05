Sunderland make move in chase for South American striker

Sunderland have made an offer of £500,000 plus add-ons for Instituto’s Mateo Bajamich, although they will face competition for the striker.

Phil Parkinson is desperate for reinforcements up top and the Black Cats have been linked with a host of players ahead of the League One season.

And, Roker Report have revealed that the club’s attention has turned to South America, as they claim a bid in excess of £500,000 has been lodged for Bajamich.

The 21-year-old was a regular for his team, who play in Argentina’s second-tier, last season and despite the team languishing in mid-table, Bajamich had an impressive campaign, hitting nine goals in 21 games.

However, Sunderland won’t have a clear run at the player, as the update also states that MLS outfit Houston Dynamo are keeping tabs on the youngster and have tabled on offer that could reach £1m for 80% of his rights.

Parkinson’s side are in League Cup action this afternoon when they play Hull, with Charlie Wyke or Will Grigg expected to start up top.

The verdict

This would be a very interesting signing as Bajamich has a decent goalscoring record in his home country, although the obvious issue is about how he would adapt to the north-east and English football.

But, fans will be pleased to see the club linked with an exciting young player and it also proves that identifying a new striker is a priority.

The competition from the MLS will be a worry so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming weeks.

