Sunderland make last-ditch attempt to retain Blackburn Rovers target’s services

Sunderland have offered new contracts to three first-team players following the conclusion of the League One campaign, including Blackburn Rovers target Jon McLaughlin.

Another season in League One awaits Sunderland, who missed out on a play-off finish following another disappointing campaign in the third tier.

Phil Parkinson will be eager to reshuffle his squad this summer, and he has allowed five players to depart the Stadium of Light upon the expiry of their contracts in order to make way for new players.

But three players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the month – Chris Maguire, Tom Flanagan and Jon McLaughlin – have all been offered new deals by the club, it has been confirmed.

McLaughlin has been heavily linked with a move to Blackburn Rovers in recent times, with the experienced shot-stopper producing a series of solid performances for the Black Cats over the past two years.

The 32-year-old would be a massive loss for the club if he was to leave on a free this summer, but the club have made a last-ditch attempt to keep his services for at least another year.

Maguire and Flanagan have been key players for Sunderland under Parkinson this term, with the former scoring 10 goals and chipping in with nine assists this term.

The Verdict

It seems that Sunderland have made a desperate attempt to try and down McLaughlin down to fresh terms, but I can still see him leaving this summer.

Despite Sunderland’s struggles over the past two seasons, McLaughlin has often kept Sunderland in games at times, and he is a fantastic goalkeeper for League One level.

He is now 32, though, so he will want to play at the highest level he possibly can, which is something that Blackburn can offer at this moment in time.