Sunderland make enquiry for Premier League player

Sunderland are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s young defender Alex Cochrane, according to Football Insider.

Cochrane, whose contract with the Seagulls expires at the end of the season, is currently on loan at Belgian outfit Union SG.

The 20-year-old came through the academy at Brighton, but has made just two senior appearances under Graham Potter – both of which came in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa and then as a late substitute at Preston back in September.

But Cochrane was sent out on loan to gain valuable senior experience, with his only other outings for The Amex outfit coming in the EFL Trophy, and has already appeared six times during his loan spell out in Belgium.

But Football Insider believe that Lee Johnson is interested in making the defender his second January signing – although it remains unclear whether that’s on loan or on a permanent basis.

Johnson already added Forest Green Rovers midfielder Carl Winchester to his squad, and will now be hoping to make Cochrane his second January signing.

The Verdict

I really like the sound of this deal.

Whilst Cochrane is enjoying what appears a successful loan spell with Union SG, a potential move to Sunderland would be a major step in the right direction.

He’s clearly some way down the pecking order at Brighton, especially with Ben White making the step up following his loan move at Leeds United, so Cochrane’s future would appear elsewhere.