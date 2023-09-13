Highlights Sunderland held talks with Lee Cattermole about taking over as the club's Under 18s coach.

Ultimately though, the two parties mutually agreed not to progress beyond those initial discussions.

Cattermole previously made over 250 appearances for the Black Cats as a player between 2009 and 2019.

That's according to a report from The Sunderland Echo, who say that ultimately the two parties decided not to complete a reunion by making such an appointment.

How did Cattermole fare as a Sunderland player?

Cattermole had a long spell at the Stadium of Light during his playing career, spending a decade as a Black Cats player between 2009 and 2019.

During that time, the midfielder made 258 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, helping the club to the final of the League Cup in 2014, and and the final of the Football League Trophy in 2019.

After leaving the Stadium of Light in 2019, Cattermole had a brief spell in the Dutch top-flight with VVV-Venlo, before retiring in 2020.

What is Cattermole's current situation?

Following his retirement from his playing career, Cattermole returned to the game in January 2021, when he took up the role of Under 18s coach at another of his former clubs in the form of Middlesbrough - who he played 91 first-team games for at the start of his career.

However, the former midfielder departed his role at the Riverside Stadium in February last year, and has been without a permanent role in football ever since.

Now it seems as though that had prompted Sunderland to explore a reunion of their own with Cattermole, as they look to fill a void within their own backroom team at the Academy of Light.

According to this latest update, Sunderland themselves held initial discussions over Cattermole, about the possibility of the 35-year-old returning to the club to take over their own Under 18s side.

Ultimately though, it is thought there was a mutual agreement between both clubs, not to go beyond those preliminary talks, meaning it looks as though there will be no reunion between the club and their former player for the foreseeable future at least.

Sunderland are currently searching for someone to take charge of their Under 18s side, after it was reported last month that Adam Asghar is set to leave that position with the Black Cats in order to take up a similar role with Championship rivals Southampton.

At senior level, Sunderland currently sit ninth in the Championship table, with seven points from nine games, ahead of their return to action after the September international break with a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Would Cattermole have been a good appointment to this role for Sunderland?

It does feel as though Cattermole would have been a useful option for Sunderland to fill this role within their backroom staff.

The former midfielder obviously has experience in this sort of job from his time at Middlesbrough, and knows Sunderland well from his long spell at the club as a player.

As a result, there is an argument that he could certainly have settled in well, had he taken on this position with the Black Cats.

Ultimately though, if the decision not to progress discussions was mutual, it seems the conditions were not right for those concerned at this time, meaning there would have been little point in trying to force things to happen with this appointment.