Sunderland make decision on Stockport County defender

Sunderland have opted against signing Stockport County defender Scott Holding, as per a report from Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats, who have recently been running the rule over the 18-year-old, will not look to pursue a deal in the summer for the teenager.

Sunderland have been looking to bolster their production line in recent weeks, with the same report detailing that Liverpool full-back Sean Wilson will also not be signing.

You can call yourself a loyal Sunderland fan if you score above 85% on this quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885

Holding will now return to Edgeley Park, with the Hatters currently looking on course to secure a return to the Football League.

One player who appears to be more successful than the aforementioned duo and is continuing to be monitored by the League One outfit is Chester-Le-Street United winger Michael Spellman, with academy coach Michael Proctor impressed with his time at the club thus far.

The verdict

It is interesting to see that the Black Cats are making a conscious effort to bolster their production line, with some excellent players coming through the youth system at The Stadium of Light.

It will be equally as interest interesting to see if Holding can go on and breakthrough at Stockport in the near future and whether their expected promotion will play a part in his chances of first-team inclusion.

The young defender featured twice for the Black Cats’ U23s in Premier League 2, which were defeats against West Brom and Stoke City respectively.

Moving into the concluding stages of the campaign, it would be no surprise to see more players embarking on trials in Wearside.