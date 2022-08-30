Sunderland make breakthrough in transfer pursuit of 19-year-old

Sunderland are now close to agreeing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

And that has been followed up by Fabrizio Romano, who first broke the interest of the Black Cats in the 19-year-old, stating that issues regarding transfer clauses have been resolved, and now Michut, who attended Sunderland’s 1-0 defeat against Norwich City on Saturday, is heading back to the UK to complete a transfer to the Championship club.

The teenager is now set to complete a loan move, with the option for Sunderland to commit to a permanent transfer further down the line if he impresses at the Stadium of Light.

Michut made his senior debut for PSG in February 2021 as a 17-year-old, and has made six appearances in the top tier of French football.

Capped by France at three different youth levels, Michut is an attacking midfielder and is set to compete with the likes of Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton for a starting spot at Sunderland.

The Verdict

You wouldn’t expect Sunderland to be that desperate for an attacking midfielder, but he is equally adept at playing a little bit further back in the engine room as well.

And that is an area that Sunderland perhaps needed to look at, although maybe not another youngster with Dan Neil already an option there.

It feels as though this is a signing driven behind the scenes by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who is French and will no doubt be aware of Michut’s talents.

There’s no guarantee that the youngster will be a success at the Stadium of Light, but his pedigree is there for all to see.