Sunderland are considering a surprise move for QPR’s Marti Cifuentes as they step up their search for a new head coach.

The Black Cats have just endured a disappointing campaign as they finished 16th, with the hierarchy coming under scrutiny for several managerial decisions along the way.

Tony Mowbray was dismissed back in December, with Michael Beale named as his successor, but the ex-Rangers chief lasted just two months before he was sacked.

Following that, Mike Dodds was named as caretaker for the remainder of the season, but he struggled to have the desired impact as they slowly fell down the table.

Marti Cifuentes emerges as Sunderland target

Since then, the focus for owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has been on naming a new boss ahead of next season, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy.

And, in a shock development, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Cifuentes is on the radar of the Wearside outfit.

The ex-Hammarby chief was only named as QPR boss midway through the previous season, but he did a tremendous job with the R’s.

They were in the relegation zone when he was appointed, but he inspired a fantastic turnaround, as they secured safety with some hugely impressive performances.

That hasn’t gone unnoticed, with Cifuentes now seemingly a target for Sunderland in what would be a huge blow for QPR.

The update states that he is a ‘live contender’ for the job, although the Black Cats would need to agree compensation with the Londoners to make a deal happen.

Marti Cifuentes’ reputation is on the rise

Anyone who has seen QPR under Cifuentes will recognise that he is a very good coach, as he made the R’s hard to beat, but they combined that with an attacking approach and they played some stylish football.

So, it makes sense that Sunderland are taking notice, and they will feel they are a club with more resources, which could appeal to Cifuentes.

At 41, he is a young coach who is on the rise, and he would fit the profile of what Sunderland want, and it’s worth noting that he had done well earlier in his career with Sandejford, AaB and Hammarby, so he is building a fine reputation in the game.

Sunderland managerial latest

It’s interesting that this update has been shared just hours after Louis-Dreyfus shared that an announcement on the new boss is due ‘imminently’.

Many Sunderland fans have grown understandably frustrated at how it’s played out, as they were very poor in the final few months of the season, and they need a leader to direct them through a busy summer that will involve plenty of transfer activity.

From the owner’s update, we should expect movement on the managerial front very shortly, and all connected to QPR will be desperately hoping that they don’t pursue a deal for Cifuentes as it could leave them with a major headache ahead of the new season, even if there’s no guarantee that he would make the move up north.