Sunderland have recruited extremely well in the past year or so, bringing in the players needed to compete at the right end of the Championship.

Daniel Ballard and Aji Alese have been positive additions, they made the right decision by taking a chance on Jack Clarke on a permanent basis and the likes of Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba could turn out to be real stars in the future. Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo turned out to be excellent signings too.

In terms of their January business, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Anderson are yet to establish themselves as important first-teamers, but Pierre Ekwah looks to be an excellent signing - and he has done extremely well to step up to a senior level and be so effective during the early stages of his time at the Stadium of Light.

Signing young players has been a core part of their strategy - and they have continued to poach talented youngsters this summer with Jobe Bellingham looking like a particularly shrewd addition.

If he can turn into half the player his brother is, he will have been a worthwhile investment.

On the whole, it feels like they have let the right players go too, with the likes of Carl Winchester and Leon Dajaku never likely to be a big part of Tony Mowbray's plans considering the squad they now have.

Unfortunately, there was one transfer decision that was made last summer that felt like a mistake.

The signing of Alex Bass

Goalkeeper Bass signed from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee last July - and was brought in to compete with Anthony Patterson for a starting spot.

He hasn't really been needed though - because Patterson has managed to remain fit and has adapted extremely well to the challenges of the Championship.

Bass' contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2025, so he could be on their wage bill until then if he refuses to make a permanent exit.

He's probably on a decent wage and is competing in a team that pushed for a Premier League place last season, so why would he depart permanently?

The 25-year-old may make that step to secure regular first-team football - but he can do that by just going out on loan as he has done - so it will be interesting to see what happens in terms of his long-term future.

Why did Sunderland make a mistake by signing Alex Bass?

He probably didn't cost too much to bring in and he hasn't exactly caused any trouble at the Stadium of Light, so this signing isn't disastrous by any stretch.

However, he doesn't have any experience of playing in the top two tiers of English football and it would have been better if a more experienced goalkeeper had come in to push Patterson for a starting spot.

Patterson should be a regular starter for the foreseeable future - but having better competition may have paid dividends for the Black Cats' current number-one stopper.

Bass could have potentially made a good impression behind the scenes, but you just feel the Black Cats require an older and more experienced head in the goalkeeping department, especially if they are pushing for top-flight football.

That older and more experienced head could have a major role in developing the Black Cats' academy keepers, with their expertise likely to benefit those who want to make the grade at the Stadium of Light.

Bass, meanwhile, is young enough to start regularly and, although he may not have minded not starting on Wearside considering Patterson's performances, he should be playing as much as possible to make a name for himself. And this is another reason why last summer's move was probably a bad idea.

Thankfully for him, he should now play regularly for AFC Wimbledon next term.

He's clearly talented and should go on to have a successful career - but he's not the type of stopper that should be competing with Patterson for a starting place at the Stadium of Light.