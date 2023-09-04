Highlights Southampton completes signing of striker Ross Stewart from Sunderland for £10 million.

Stewart scored 26 goals in 53 games last season, helping Sunderland secure promotion.

Despite being out until late September with an Achilles injury, Stewart is excited about the challenge of helping Southampton return to the Premier League.

Southampton completed the signing of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart on deadline day.

Stewart was in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and despite ongoing negotiations over a new deal, an agreement could not be reached and he made the move to St Mary's for a reported fee of £10 million.

The Scotsman joined the Black Cats from Ross County in January 2021 and he scored 26 goals in 53 games in all competitions to help the club to promotion from League One in the 2021-22 season.

Stewart seamlessly made the step up to the Championship last season and despite missing large portions of the campaign through injury, he scored an impressive 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

After joining the Saints, Stewart revealed that he is relishing the challenge of helping the club return to the Premier League.

"I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a really long day, but it’s been really good too. In the end, I’m delighted to get everything done in time and I can move forward now," Stewart told the club's official website.

"Southampton is a massive club. In recent years it’s been a Premier League club and for me it’s a great challenge to come down here and play football for a team that’s going to be competing at the top of the league."

Stewart's new club suffered a 5-0 defeat against his former employers on Saturday as Sunderland secured an emphatic victory over Southampton, but the 27-year-old did not feature in the game and he will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

How did Lynden Gooch and Dan Ballard react to Ross Stewart's Southampton move?

Many of Stewart's former Sunderland team-mates reacted his move to Southampton on Instagram, with Gooch and Ballard among those to send a message to the striker.

Like Stewart, Gooch also departed the Stadium of Light on deadline day, ending his long association with the club as he reunited with former Black Cats boss Alex Neil at Stoke City.

The American wished Stewart well on the South Coast, writing: "Good luck my mate, fantastic player and a great friend. Take care down there pal."

Ballard, who has started all five league games for Mowbray's side so far, echoed those sentiments as he said: "All the best brother."

How much will Sunderland miss Ross Stewart?

There is no doubt that it is a huge blow for the Black Cats to lose Stewart.

While he has missed much of the last year through injury, there is no doubt of his goalscoring ability when fit and he would have likely reached around the 20-goal mark this season after his return.

Goals had been an issue for Sunderland in the early weeks of the campaign, but as they proved in their comprehensive victory over Southampton, they have players who are capable of stepping up in Stewart's absence as Mowbray's men once again show their ability to respond to adversity.

There are question marks over whether the likes of Luis Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow and Nazariy Ruzin can replace Stewart's goals, but with attacking threat from across the team, the Black Cats will still cause plenty of problems for opposition defences this season.