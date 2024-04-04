Highlights Sunderland struggles under Dodds continue and play-offs look far away now.

Luke O'Nien defends interim coach Dodds, acknowledges team's accountability in poor performances and lack of consistency.

Dodds needs to assess players during remainder of season for upcoming head coach, determine who shows strong character and commitment.

Mike Dodds has been back in interim charge of Sunderland for the past seven games and it's safe to say that it's not going as well as his first spell.

Between the sacking of Tony Mowbray and the appointment of Michael Beale, Dodds filled in the gap left by the now Birmingham City boss, and he managed to pick up victories over Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in the two games that he took charge of.

He was inserted back into the role at the end of Beale's short stay with the club, after a loss to Birmingham, but has struggled – taking just four points from six games.

Dodds will be staying until the end of the season, allowing the club to find a full-time replacement to come in during the summer. Reports about who could be the next head coach of Sunderland have linked former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and current Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl to the role.

The Black Cats have continued their slip down the table under Dodds. They are now far from the top six and hopes of another play-off finish have been dashed.

Championship Table (As it stands April 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 40 3 58 10 Hull City 39 3 58 11 Cardiff City 40 -9 56 12 Bristol City 40 -1 53 13 Sunderland 40 1 51 14 Watford 40 2 50 15 Swansea City 40 -11 47 16 QPR 40 -12 46

The pinnacle of poorness came in their previous match, on Easter Monday, in a 5-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers at the Stadium of Light. The 37-year-old berated some of his players after the game, calling their efforts pathetic. Luke O'Nien agreed with him about the embarrassing performance that he and his teammates produced in the fixture and he has come out to defend the interim boss after their poor run.

Luke O'Nien's thoughts on Mike Dodds

There is a lot of uncertainty about who will be in charge next season, but O'Nien said that this isn't something that the players think about. The defender added that the interim head coach is somebody that he enjoys working under.

"I know people might have perceptions of what they think of Mike Dodds. I think he’s exceptional, I really enjoy working under him," the 29-year-old told the Sunderland Echo.

"I think with time we will get it right but as a group we let him down [against Blackburn]. There’s no beating around the bush, there’s no hiding it. He can give us the tactics, the training was great all week, but if we go out there and don’t do the non-negotiables, which no one can coach, you just do it. You run, you keep the ball, you respect the game. If you don’t do that, you don’t win games.

"A lot of direct criticism will go towards him but as a player myself, I’m taking a lot of accountability for that, it just wasn’t good enough. I know Doddsy, he’s a strong character and he will do the same and set us up in a way. As a player and as a group we have to be far more accountable and take more responsibility for that because that was unacceptable."

Mike Dodds should use the remainder of the season as a test for the players

Unless things go catastrophically wrong, the chances are that Dodds will be part of the coaching setup, in some capacity, next season. He may be one of the few that carries over from this generation to the next one, as sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said that they will allow the new head coach to bring assistants with them, as long as they are: "appropriate."

Dodds should use this time to decipher who he feels is suitable for this club going forward, and which players are more expendable. He'll be able to provide a good report to the new boss about who shows good character when things are down, and who maybe tends to drag their feet a bit. This information will be vital for whoever is appointed.