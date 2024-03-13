Highlights Sunderland's young striker signings have failed, only scoring three goals collectively.

The club needs to focus on signing an experienced striker this summer to avoid getting into a relegation battle.

Fans expect Speakman and Louis-Dreyfus to prioritise fixing the striker problem in the upcoming transfer window.

A season that promised so much for Sunderland has faded away into a likely mid-table finish and supporters at the Stadium of Light are understandably unhappy with how they've fallen apart.

When Tony Mowbray was sacked at the start of December, the club were just three points from the play-off places, and given what's happened at the club since, it's fair to say that he was overachieving.

The Black Cats are currently 12th in the league, and when you consider the problems they've had with their strikers, it's impressive that they're so high up the league table.

The club signed four young strikers in the summer to fit their recruitment model of buying promising youngsters before selling them for more money, but it's clear to see that it hasn't worked and all four have struggled, some more so than others.

Owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman are the ones who've adopted this recruitment policy, and they need to take the blame for the issues they've had up front this season.

Sunderland's striker signings have proved a complete failure

With Ross Stewart departing for Southampton in the summer, the club moved to sign four new strikers, three of them on a permanent basis.

The four signings brought in clearly weren't Mowbray's choice, and they were signed by the Sunderland hierarchy in a bid to make a future profit.

20-year-old Luiś Semedo joined from Benfica, 18-year-old Eliezer Mayenda joined from Sochaux, 25-year-old Naz Rusyn joined from Zorya Luhansk, and 20-year-old Mason Burstow joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

This meant just one of their new strikers had played English football, and none of them had any Championship experience, meaning it was a slight risk.

It's proven disastrous, and in total, the four strikers have just three Sunderland first-team goals between them so far this season.

No one would have expected the youngsters to come in and score 20 goals a season at Championship level, but people would have expected more than what they've seen from the players this season.

Sunderland's strikers' record this season - Transfermarkt Player P G A Luiś Semedo 18 0 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 0 0 Nas Ruzyn 21 2 1 Mason Burstow 20 1 1 Stats accurate as of 12th March 2024

Sunderland's recruitment policy is admirable, but it's about striking the balance between youth and experience.

It's clear that some of these players aren't up to Championship standard yet, and the likes of Mayenda can't get a game on loan for Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Whilst players like Mayenda and Semedo could develop into good players, they could have done with an experienced striker in the building to learn from, which would have aided their development.

It's fair to say the reliance on youth has not paid off in the striker department, and Sunderland supporters have a right to be angry.

Sunderland need an experienced striker this summer

Goals win games, and strikers score goals, so Sunderland desperately need to buy a prolific, experienced striker in the summer - although this won't be cheap.

The club are lucky that they've been carried by Jack Clarke's goals this season. He's scored 15 league goals in 33 appearances this season, but now he's out injured, the club have lost all four games in his absence.

Clarke is also likely to leave this summer, so the club can't rely on his goals next season.

Related European outfit monitoring Sunderland duo ahead of summer transfer window Lazio are keeping tabs on Sunderland duo Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham ahead of the summer window.

The club have made a huge mistake in not signing an experienced striker, and they could be drawn into a relegation battle next season if they don't sign one in the summer.

Sunderland should show some ambition and target someone of Lawrence Shankland's quality in the summer instead of younger players who might come good.

Sunderland supporters will be hoping that Speakman and Louis-Dreyfus have learned their lessons from last summer and make signing a new striker the first mission of the transfer window.