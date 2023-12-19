Highlights Sunderland appoints Michael Beale as head coach following the sacking of Tony Mowbray.

Beale previously managed Rangers but was sacked after a poor start to the season.

Supporters have mixed reactions to Beale's appointment and he will need to make a strong start to win them over.

A new era is underway at Sunderland following the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach.

Beale replaces Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light after the 60-year-old was surprisingly sacked earlier this month.

Mike Dodds had been in caretaker charge since Mowbray's exit, and after wins over West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United in his first two games, the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday, leaving them sitting seventh in the table, three points from the play-off places.

Kieran McKenna, Will Still, Steven Schumacher, Scott Brown, Kim Hellberg, Julien Sable and Dwight Yorke were all linked with the role, but the Black Cats have opted for Beale.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since being sacked by Rangers in October after a poor start to the season which saw his side suffer three defeats in their first seven league games and fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Beale had only been in charge at Ibrox for 11 months after controversially making the move north of the border from Queens Park Rangers last November.

He had led QPR to the top of the Championship table, and after rejecting an approach from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he expressed his loyalty and commitment to the R's, but just weeks later, he departed for Rangers.

Beale has signed a contract at the Stadium of Light until 2026, and Sunderland chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was delighted to welcome him to the club.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Michael to our Club and wish him every success here at the Stadium of Light," Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Throughout our discussions, it was clear that he shares our ideals on implementing a high-performance culture and he is committed to a playing style that we feel is central to our progress."

Beale will take charge for the first time when the Black Cats host Coventry City on Saturday, but there has been a mixed reaction to his appointment among supporters, and he will need to make a strong start.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman will be nervous ahead of Saturday

Mowbray was a divisive choice by Sunderland last summer after Alex Neil's departure given his links with North East rivals Middlesbrough, but he quickly won over supporters, building a side playing attractive, attacking football, and leading his side to the play-offs.

The decision to part company with Mowbray was greeted with shock in the football world, and judging by the reaction on social media, many Black Cats fans seem underwhelmed by the appointment of Beale as his replacement.

Beale's record in management is impressive, with 40 wins, nine draws and 16 defeats from his 65 games in charge of QPR and Rangers, giving him a win percentage of 61.54%.

However, Beale's loyalty and integrity was called into question after his departure from QPR, and he failed to win a trophy during his time at Rangers, raising concerns about whether he will be able to handle the expectation at the Stadium of Light.

Louis-Dreyfus and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman have made a huge call to replace Mowbray with Beale, and while he is undoubtedly a talented coach, it does feel like a risky appointment.

It will not be an easy first game for Beale on Saturday against a Coventry side who have lost just one of their last seven games, and the Sky Blues drew 1-1 with third-placed Leeds United at Elland Road last time out.

Of course, the passionate Sunderland support will get behind Beale this weekend, and a win would help to ease some of the doubts about his appointment, but defeat would increase the scrutiny on Louis-Dreyfus and Speakman.