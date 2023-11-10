Highlights Sunderland's clear recruitment plan focused on signing young players has paid off with their recent success, including promotion through the League One playoffs and a strong performance in the Championship.

The average age of the Sunderland squad is just 21.8 years old, highlighting the youthfulness of the team. Despite their lack of experience, the team has been successful and is on an upward trajectory.

The owners of Sunderland need to help keep the young core of players together, as there will be interest from top clubs in their talented assets. Holding onto players like Jack Clarke, who is attracting Premier League attention, is crucial for the team's promotion hopes.

Ever since Sunderland were taken over by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori, there has been a clear plan of action in place.

A clear recruitment plan was put in place, and from the 2021/22 season onwards, the Black Cats have, almost exclusively, brought in young players.

That plan has clearly worked. They achieved promotion through the League One playoffs in that season, and were close to a second consecutive promotion in their first season back in the Championship.

Sunderland's full seasons since Louis-Dreyfus takeover League League position Points 2021/22 League One 5th (P) 84 2022/23 Championship 6th (playoff semi-finals) 69 2023/24 Championship 8th* 23 *2023/24 points and position as of 10th November 2023 (15 games played)

Now they're into their second successive campaign in the second tier of the English footballing pyramid, and the squad isn't getting any older. As per Sofascore, the average age of the Sunderland squad is just 21.8-years-old. That's barely old enough to buy alcohol across the pond.

Yet still, despite the lack of experience in the squad, this team has been successful. They're on an upward trajectory, and the owners need to help manager Tony Mowbray keep the team on this current path.

Sunderland's owners have to help keep the young core together

With January fast approaching, there is going to be interest from top clubs in some of Sunderland's best assets.

Clubs are always looking for talented, up-and-coming players.

Obviously the talent is a major factor, but their age means that there is time and room for improvement, which means these bigger teams can still make a profit on them.

It's the same ideology that Sunderland adopt.

Due to the vast number of talented players that are playing at the Stadium of Light, who are in their early-mid 20s, the Black Cats are always going to get targeted by the bigger clubs. One particular player who's received lots of interest from the Premier League is Jack Clarke.

The winger is the top goalscorer in the Championship, through the first 15 games of the season. Before this current campaign had even truly gotten underway, the 22-year-old was attracting top flight attention.

Burnley reportedly made an offer of more than £10 million to the Black Cats in the summer for Clarke, which was rejected. The Clarets and fellow Premier League club Brentford hold an interest in the winger, but the Black Cats are wanting upwards of £15 million before they're willing to let him go, according to Football Insider.

Losing a player like Clarke would be devastating for Sunderland's promotion hopes. None of their new strikers have broken the goalscoring seal yet, so his contributions have been massively important to Mowbray's side.

If Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori get an offer that they can't refuse, then what will be will be. But they need to fight to hold on to him for as long as they can, and take any money they do get from a hypothetical sale and reinvest it into more young talent.

Why signing young players has been so successful at Sunderland

Lee Johnson was the manager when the new owners first took control of the club, in February 2021. This strategy worked with varying degrees of success with him, Alex Neil, and Mowbray. How? Well players at that age are much more malleable than an older, more experienced player.

Veterans of any sport tend to have a way of doing things that they feel works for them, and they're likely to stick to it. A footballer in their early 20s, and teenage years especially, can be molded in the manager's view. It's much easier for them to pick up and learn new systems, so all three managers have always had a group of players that are going to play how they want them to.

Add to this the talent of these players and you've got yourself a winning recipe.