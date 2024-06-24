Having confirmed former Lorient manager Regis Le Bris as their new head coach, Sunderland are looking to take more assets from the French side this summer in the form of backroom staff Jean-Marie David and Erwann Le Postec.

The months of speculation, frustration, rumour and confusion ended on Saturday. Finally, Black Cats fans know who their head coach will be for the start of next season; just in time for pre-season.

Even though Le Bris has only just been appointed, they have already made one summer move. Simon Moore will join the Black Cats at the start of July when his contract with former team Coventry City expires.

Sunderland's first team bosses aren't heavily included in the recruiting process, but the arrival of the 48-year-old Frenchman should kick things into gear in the transfer window. They now know the preferred style and system of their head coach, and should be able to recruit accordingly.

Additions to the playing staff are going to be necessary to get them away from the 16th-place finish that they managed last season.

As well as that, Sunderland are looking to add new faces to their backroom staff.

Sunderland looking to attempt double FC Lorient backroom staff raid

The issue of assistants has been one that has slowly developed since Michael Beale arrived and shortly thereafter left the Stadium of Light.

He came in and didn't bring any of his own people with him to work within the coaching setup; he was just given the team that was there with Tony Mowbray to work with, with Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor by his side.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said, in a meeting with the club's supporters collective in March, that the new head coach would be allowed to bring one assistant with them to work alongside the current set of coaches, providing their recommendation was "appropriate."

Sunderland's position on this seems to have softened a bit. This would have been an issue had they tried to go for Paul Heckingbottom or Danny Röhl, according to Alan Nixon, as the pair would have wanted their own teams.

Fabrizio Romano reported that a restructuring of the backroom staff is expected, and new faces (plural) are expected to join.

Now, journalist Graham Falk has said that the Black Cats are trying to bring two former members of Le Bris' coaching core from Lorient, Jean-Marie David and Erwann Le Postec, to the Stadium of Light.

Their new French boss' ex-assistant manager Ingo Goetze is also said to be likely to join the club, as per the Sunderland Echo. The aforementioned Dodds and Proctor are expected to remain with Sunderland too.

Regis Le Bris bringing his own team into Sunderland can only be good news

Under a director of football model, head coaches have little say in the recruitment side of things anymore, but it seemed as though with the appointment of Beale earlier this year, it was never really his management team considering he couldn't bring anyone into the club.

It now appears though that Sunderland have learned their lesson, and letting Le Bris bring in his own team to get his ideas across could help massively.

The Sunderland hierarchy are under immense pressure, and so is Le Bris, to have gotten this appointment right. After months of waiting, there aren't many excuses left for them, and not giving the 48-year-old his own people to work with would have been somewhat of a disaster given the Beale saga.

Therefore, the news of Sunderland's planned Lorient backroom raid should come as a massive relief to the supporters of the Wearsiders, because their new first team leader will have the best chance to succeed if he's got the right people around him.