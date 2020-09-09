Sunderland look to steal ahead in race for 21-year-old ahead of Barnsley

Sunderland have offered a trial to Liam Burt, an offer he has accepted, as they look to try and convince him to join them over Barnsley, according to the Glasgow Evening Times.

Burt has already featured for Barnsley during pre-season after being there as a trialist but he has yet to agree a deal with them and it now appears Sunderland might be looking to try and steal in.

Indeed, they have offered him a trial period and he has taken it up, so it is clear he is trying to take in as many options as he can and work out what would be best for him.

He has been on the books of both Celtic and Rangers during his career but never really forced his way in in Glasgow and his next step could well be in England, it just remains to be seen who it’s with.

The Verdict

Burt needs to get this decision right and he is well within his rights to take his time and try different clubs to see where he might fit in.

He’s a good player with talent but needs a move that will get the best out of him, so fair play to him for taking his time and seeing what Sunderland can offer.

Let’s see where he ends up in the coming weeks.