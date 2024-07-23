Highlights Sunderland are looking to sign Ian Poveda on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United.

Poveda joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in January, and they had been keen on bringing the winger back.

Sunderland are moving ahead of their rivals though as they look to finalise a deal for the player.

Sunderland are hoping to complete the signing of Ian Poveda on a free transfer after the winger left Leeds United this summer following his contract expiring.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, and the Owls had been looking to bring Poveda back to Hillsborough.

Sunderland chasing Ian Poveda transfer deal

However, in a fresh development, the Northern Echo has revealed that Sunderland are now pushing ahead to sign the Colombian, as they look to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ squad ahead of the new season.

The update claims that Poveda has emerged as a ‘leading target’ for the Black Cats, and that they’re hoping to get a deal done for the attacker despite the competition for his signature.

On that front, Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has admitted that he would be keen to be reunited with Poveda, but he explained that the player had other options.

Ian Poveda would be a low-risk move for Sunderland

Sunderland fans will be hoping for a busy summer window, as there are several areas that Le Bris needs to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Bringing in a winger perhaps isn’t a priority right now, although that could change if Jack Clarke is sold, but it’s certainly a position they should be looking to add more depth to.

In Poveda, they would be getting someone who fits Sunderland’s style of play, as he is a technically assured footballer, and someone who wants to play on the front foot and attack his opponent.

Ian Poveda's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Man City 1 - - Leeds United 30 - 1 Blackburn Rovers (loan) 10 1 2 Blackpool (loan) 26 3 2 Sheffield Wednesday (loan) 10 - 1

Furthermore, Poveda has Championship experience, and he’s available on a free, so there aren’t really many negatives to this if Sunderland do manage to get this over the line.

Ian Poveda needs to find a settled home

Poveda did feature for Leeds over the years, but he failed to establish himself as a regular in the XI, with most of his game time in recent years coming whilst out on loan.

That can be difficult for him, as every time he joins a new club there is an adaptation period, as he settles into life under a new head coach and a style of play.

So, Poveda is now at a stage in his career where he needs to settle at a club, to give him the platform to perform and kick-on as he looks to deliver on his undoubted potential.

Sunderland would certainly appeal on that front, because, as outlined above, they play football that should suit his game, and they are an ambitious club that are hoping to reach the Premier League, so it does appear to be a good fit for both parties.

Missing out on Ian Poveda would be a blow for Sheffield Wednesday

If Sunderland do get this sorted, it would be a setback for the Owls, as Poveda impressed during his loan spell earlier this year, even if injury restricted the impact he could make.

Rohl has worked wonders for the Owls, and this summer has been about adding quality and depth to the group, which they have done on the whole, but Poveda was a deal they would’ve wanted.

Now, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether any other clubs try to make a late move for Poveda.