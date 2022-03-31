Sunderland look increasingly likely to confirm arrival in the summer

It is looking increasingly likely that 19-year-old Michael Spellman will sign a contract at Sunderland in the summer, as per a report from the Chronicle Live.

The winger, who caught the attention of the League One club by scoring 14 goals in 16 appearances for Wearside League club Chester-Le-Street United, has been impressing within the EFL side’s U23s.

The teenager has appeared seven times in Premier League 2, starting four of those matches, and whilst showing positive signs, he will not be able to sign a deal until the summer.

U23s coach Michael Proctor spoke to Chronicle Live about the progression of Spellman: “He’s a player that we like.

“Because he has been registered with another club, it’s not something we can do straightaway – it’s probably one that we will revisit in the summer.

“He can stay with us on a non-contract basis until the end of the season, and then we can look at things then.”

The verdict

Sunderland have certainly impressed when it comes to recruiting youthful talents who possess a very high ceiling, and whilst it remains to be seen if Spellman fits that category, he appears to be highly rated within the U23s set up.

It will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds should the young winger arrive at The Stadium of Light.

The club may deem it best that he continues his progression with the club’s U23s, which perhaps looks like the most likely option at this stage, or a temporary spell away from the club could also be on the cards.

Sunderland will continue to monitor the 19-year-old in what remains of this season, so, although they have been impressed thus far, it is not all said and done.