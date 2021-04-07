Sunderland locked in transfer tussle with Preston North End to potential signing of midfielder

Sunderland are locked in a transfer tussle with Preston North End to the potential signing of Gwion Edwards according to Football Insider.

Edwards is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s league campaign, and has recently confirmed that no fresh talks have taken place over extending his contract at Portman Road.

The winger has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, and has chipped in with five goals and four assists in all competitions this term.

Ipswich are in the hunt to challenge for a top-six finish this season in League One, with Paul Cook’s side currently sat eighth in the third-tier standings.

Edwards has been with Ipswich since 2018, after signing for the club from Peterborough United for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.

A move to Sunderland could tempt the 28-year-old as well, with the Black Cats well in contention to win a timely promotion back into the Championship this season.

The Black Cats are currently sat third in the League One table, and will fancy their chances of returning to the second-tier this season under Lee Johnson’s guidance.

Whilst Preston North End are playing their football in the Championship already, and are sat 16th in the table with six matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

It remains to be seen as to whether Edwards has a long-term future at Portman Road, but for now, he’ll be focused on the task at hand with Ipswich Town, starting with their next match against the MK Dons at the weekend.

The Verdict:

He could be a solid addition for either side.

Edwards has impressed me this season with Ipswich Town, and the Tractor Boys will be hoping that he can play his part in the club’s bid for promotion into the Championship this term.

A move to either Sunderland or Preston North End is likely to be a tempting proposition for the midfielder though, with both teams likely to be playing their football in the second-tier next season.

He’d be a solid option to have in the squad for either team, but I have my doubts as to whether he’d be a regular starter.