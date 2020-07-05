Sunderland locked in transfer tussle with Bolton Wanderers for midfielder

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing former Blackpool and Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing according to journalist Alan Nixon.

SUNDERLAND. Keen on Jay Spearing after left BLACKPOOL. TRANMERE were and BOLTON might be. Solid free. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 5, 2020

It is also claimed that both Tranmere Rovers and Bolton Wanderers are interested in striking a deal with the experienced midfielder, who has recently left Blackpool.

Spearing made 36 appearances in total for the Tangerines, and his Bloomfield Road departure certainly came as a surprise to the club’s supporters.

Spearing has previously been on the books with Bolton Wanderers, whilst they were playing their football in the Championship, but it would certainly come as a surprise if he was to take the step down to the fourth tier of English football with them ahead of next year’s campaign.

A move to the Stadium of Light could be a tempting proposition for Spearing, with the Black Cats likely to be challenging for promotion into the Championship next season.

Phil Parkinson’s side missed out on a top-six finish this term in League One after the majority of clubs in the third tier agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early on a PPG (points per game) basis due to off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

This could be a smart bit of business by the Black Cats.

Spearing really impressed me in his time with Blackpool, and I think he’d be more than good enough of challenging for a starting spot in Phil Parkinson’s squad.

He would add some much-needed experience and leadership to the Sunderland team next season if he signed for the club, and I think he could prove to be the missing piece in the promotion jigsaw for the Black Cats.

A smart bit of business if they get this deal over the line.