Sunderland loanee refuses to rule out return to Wearside

Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead has been coy on his future after being quizzed on what the future holds for the attacker.

Broadhead scored the winner in Sunderland’s 3-2 win over Shrewsbury on Saturday having recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.

This latest goal took his tally to 11 goals in 21 appearances for the 24-year-old in all competitions for the Black Cats since joining on a temporary basis from the Toffees last summer, ensuring he’s a popular figure amongst supporters.

His form has meant his future has been in question with Everton most likely moving Broadhead on as he’ll be entering the final year of his contract.

After his matchwinning display on Saturday, he was asked about his future, telling the Sunderland Echo: “You never know in football.

“We will see what happens in the future.”

It was the latest result in which Sunderland left it late to grab the three points, scoring nine goals after the 82nd minute under Alex Neil alone.

This win means Sunderland keep up with fellow playoff chasers Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe. They currently sit seventh on goal difference but have a game in hand on Wycombe.

The Verdict

It would be a surprise to see Broadhead spend another season in the third tier. His form this season alone should justify a club coming in for him in the Championship.

That club could well be Sunderland if things go to plan under Alex Neil, but if they miss out, it may take some convincing for Broadhead.

However, Sunderland are a big club and under Alex Neil, it would be a difficult move to turn down, given the success he knows he can enjoy at the Stadium of Light after the current campaign.