Sunderland linked businessman makes European club move

American investor Robert Platek has invested in a Danish club, which could be of interest to Sunderland with him also linked with a takeover of the Black Cats, as per the Sunderland Echo.

Events this year have rather put takeover hopes for Sunderland on the back burner thanks to obvious financial implications and supporters will just be hoping something will click into gear soon.

Indeed, we’ve seen a few names getting linked with the club to varying levels of seriousness and one of them in Platek, who appears to be getting involved with investing in football teams at the moment.

Over the summer we saw Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and John Phelan – going by the guise of FPP Sunderland – linked with interest but nothing has obviously come of that up until now.

Platek is investing, though, so it remains to be seen if this paves the way for a Sunderland move or in fact pours cold water on it.

Quiz: 6 of these Sunderland facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 The capacity of the Stadium of Light is higher than 46,000 True False

The Verdict

What this means for Sunderland remains to be seen but it appears that Platek is actively looking at getting into the sport more with this move.

Fans have grown tired of all the speculation and would rather something just happened now, though, so the sooner it does the better.