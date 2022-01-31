Sunderland lining up late transfer swoop for Fulham defender

Sunderland’s potentially busy end to the January transfer window could see them land Netherlands international defender Terence Kongolo, according to the Northern Echo.

A deal is reported to be on the table for the 27-year-old, who has four caps for his country and is out of favour at Craven Cottage.

Huddersfield paid a club-record fee for Kongolo in 2018 following an initial loan spell in Yorkshire, with the money on the table exceeding £11.5 million.

Kongolo joined Fulham in 2020 though, again on loan at first before making it a permanent deal but he featured just once in the Premier League last season owing to a plethora of injuries suffered.

Having once again struggled for fitness in the current campaign, Kongolo has appeared just four times but they have all been for the Cottagers’ under-23’s squad in the Premier League 2 competition.

Needing game-time at senior level though, Kongolo is set to head north to the Stadium of Light and down a division in search of minutes despite the club not having a manager following the departure of Lee Johnson at the weekend.

The Verdict

Kongolo was once moving to England for an eight-figure transfer fee but it’s clear to see that injuries have hampered his career in the last few years.

A number of different niggles have left him on the sidelines and now it’s all about getting sharp once again ahead of a potential exit from Craven Cottage in the summer.

Despite being a League One club, it’s obvious to see the pull that Sunderland still have when it comes to transfers.

Not only can Kongolo provide cover at left back but at centre back he just adds to the depth they have with Danny Batth and Callum Doyle already there – they are some talented options to choose from.