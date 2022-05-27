Sunderland line up fresh agreement with 25-year-old as Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, QPR and Rangers circle

Ross Stewart has had a brilliant season with Sunderland, he’s their top goalscorer after finding the net 26 times, as well as scoring the second goal in his side’s 2-0 win against Wycombe that secured them promotion to the Championship.

As it stands, the striker has only one year left on his contract and with the player also attracting interest from Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, QPR and Rangers, according to The Mirror (26th May, page 62), Sunderland fans will no doubt be feeling anxious about his future.

Due to their involvement in the play-offs, Sunderland didn’t discuss any contracts until the season was over but now their promotion has been confirmed, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has confirmed that the club are planning to speak to the 25-year-old over summer about a new contract.

Asked whether talks would happen with Stewart, Speakman told the Chronicle: “Yeah.

“Look, there are several who would be in that batch of players that we think have got contracts, but we want to protect the club and create the right structure. Ross has had an incredible season for us, we’re always trying to protect players like that who have performed so well and naturally, you want to try and reward players.

“It gives inspiration to other people as well [to perform] and you want to keep that cycle going. You want that culture at the club.”

The Verdict:

With the interest in Ross Stewart from other sides, Sunderland will be keen to extend his contract with the club to make sure they don’t end up completely losing out if they do lose the player, whenever that may be.

Of course there is no guarantee that the striker will sign a new deal with some of the interest he is receiving. However, the Black Cats will be hoping that their promotion to the Championship may be able to convince him.

Furthermore, Speakman lays out the knowledge that he and the staff and the club have of the importance of protecting themselves when it comes to players like this, which shows they are trying to set themselves up well for their long term future at Sunderland.

The future of the goalscorer still remains unknown but it seems as though Sunderland will be doing all they can to get the player to commit his future to the Black Cats.