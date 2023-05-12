This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Rumours are continuing to swirl surrounding Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray's future.

Indeed, as per TEAMtalk, the club are considering a change in the dugout despite Mowbray having led the Black Cats to the play-offs this season.

Their report claims that one of the names being lined up to replace Mowbray is Gerhard Struber.

The former Barnsley boss is out of work after very recently departing MLS outfit New York Red Bulls.

With the above in mind, then, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Struber potentially coming in to replace Mowbray.

Josh Cole

When you consider just how successful Sunderland have been since handing over the reins to Mowbray, it is a major shock that they are considering drafting in a replacement for him.

Replacing Mowbray with Struber may turn out to be an error as this could undo all of the good work that the 59-year-old has done at the Stadium of Light.

While Struber did manage to guide Barnsley to survival in the Championship against all odds in 2019, he did not achieve a great amount of success during his most recent spell in charge of New York Red Bulls as the MLS outfit only won 33 of the 97 games that he preceded over.

Instead of announcing Struber as Mowbray’s successor, Sunderland ought to back their current boss, regardless of what division they find themselves in later this year.

James Reeves

Struber would be an intriguing appointment for Sunderland.

There is no doubt he did an outstanding job at Barnsley, completing the great escape with the Tykes on the final day of the season after inheriting a desperate situation when he arrived.

The 46-year-old also enjoyed success with New York Red Bulls, but expectations will be significantly higher at the Stadium of Light than what he has previously experienced and there will be a lot of pressure on him to build on Mowbray's excellent work.

There is also a realistic chance that the Black Cats could be promoted over the coming weeks and there would be huge question marks over Struber's Premier League credentials.

Struber is clearly a manager with a lot of potential, but it would be an incredibly harsh decision to replace Mowbray and it does feel like an unnecessary gamble.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I'm incredibly surprised to hear rumours over Tony Mowbray's Sunderland exit continue.

The Black Cats have made the play-offs and have a huge game at the weekend, and hearing further speculation over Mowbray's future is surely an unwanted distraction.

That said, if we put that aside for the moment, and assess the potential appointment of Struber, it could well be a good one.

The Austrian impressed at Barnsley, and although he didn't pull up any trees at NY Red Bulls, he does come with a very defined style.

As I said, though, Mowbray could well lead the club to the Premier League in the next few weeks, so it is crazy to talk about replacing him right now.