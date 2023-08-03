Highlights Amad Diallo will not be leaving Manchester United in the transfer window due to a knee injury that will sideline him for the first part of the season.

Sunderland and Leicester were among the clubs interested in signing Diallo, but his injury has put any potential move on hold until January.

Diallo's time at Sunderland was successful, with the player showcasing his talent and enjoying his football.

Amad Diallo will not be leaving Manchester United in the transfer window after suffering a knee injury that will see him miss the first part of the season.

Sunderland & Leicester among clubs keen on Amad Diallo

The 21-year-old is highly-rated at Old Trafford, having been signed for a huge fee from Atalanta a few years ago.

However, he was understandably way down the pecking order, so Diallo has had two loan spells so far in his career, the latest of which was with Sunderland. And, it’s a move that worked very well for all parties.

The attacker was instrumental for Tony Mowbray’s side as they reached the play-offs, as he weighed in with 14 goals, with their stylish approach getting the best out of the outrageously talented Ivory Coast international.

Given his quality, a return to the Stadium of Light always seemed unlikely after Sunderland failed to win promotion, but Diallo made it clear that he loved his time on Wearside, so the Black Cats were in the mix for his signature.

Unsurprisingly, there was plenty of competition, with Leicester and clubs in Italy also credited with an interest in Diallo should Erik ten Hag make him available for a loan again this summer.

Amad Diallo suffers knee injury

But, that won’t be happening, as The Athletic revealed Diallo has picked up an injury that will require treatment. Whilst a specific time frame isn’t mentioned in terms of his recovery, it seems apparent he will miss the next few months, so a loan will be revisited in the New Year.

The player picked up the problem when featuring for the Red Devils in their pre-season friendly win over Arsenal in the USA around two weeks ago.

What does this mean for Sunderland and Leicester?

Obviously, this is a blow, as most would agree that Diallo would be one of the standout players in the Championship if he was playing in the division, and it would be a major coup for either club if they brought him in.

But, it always seemed a long shot, so you can’t imagine the recruitment teams at Sunderland or Leicester were putting everything into getting Diallo. It would have been more a case of keeping note of his situation, and if there was a chance he would come to the Championship, they were in a position to try and act.

For the player, the injury is a real setback. After a tough time north of the border with Rangers, where he struggled for regular game time, the spell with Sunderland was exactly what he needed, and he was loving his football. Diallo would have also backed himself to force his way into the squad at United this summer if he had been fit. So, the knee problem is unfortunate and it has halted his progress.

This is something that will no doubt be revisited in January, and if Sunderland and Leicester are in the mix for promotion, they could be attractive options for the player.