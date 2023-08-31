We are into the final two days of the summer transfer window and there are plenty of Championship outfits that are still in need of new faces before the 11pm deadline on September 1.

There are plenty of players that have been in high demand from Championship clubs in recent weeks as they look to add the final pieces of the puzzle to their squads, and one of those is Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

After a couple of appearances for the Eagles' first-team, left-footed attacker Rak-Sakyi was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic for the 2022-23 season for more regular game-time and experience.

It was a successful venture to The Valley for Rak-Sakyi, who scored 15 times for the Addicks in League One and was subsequently named their Player of the Year for his performances.

The next logical step in the 20-year-old's career was expected to be a move to a Championship club, and there has been a whole lot of interest in his services this summer.

Ipswich Town were the first club to be linked with a swoop for the youngster back in May by Alan Nixon, but by the time early August came around he was still at Palace and more clubs had started to circle.

Palace at that point were willing to let Rak-Sakyi depart for the season but the Tractor Boys had now been joined by Leicester City, Birmingham, Hull and Blackburn Rovers in the chase for his signature.

And the latest club that joined the chase for the attacker in recent weeks was Sunderland, who have been keen to add him to their options in the final third with rumours surrounding the futures of both Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts this summer.

Rak-Sakyi has since featured not only in the EFL Cup for Palace this week against Plymouth Argyle, but also came off the bench in the Premier League against Arsenal last week, which somewhat suggested that he may be in Roy Hodgson's plans after all.

And it appears that Palace have now come to a decision on the short-term future of their flying winger.

What is the latest transfer news on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

All the clubs that were keen on Rak-Sakyi in recent weeks are now set for bitter disappointment.

According to Alan Nixon's latest update via Patreon, Palace are now set to keep the forward at Selhurst Park for at least the first part of the 2023-24 season.

Rak-Sakyi even discussed moves with several clubs and Blackburn were reportedly the strongest candidates to land his services, but he is now needed by Hodgson.

And the only way their stance will change is if Palace secure an incoming deal at the last minute for a winger, but at this stage that appears to be unlikely.

Are Crystal Palace making the right decision on Jesurun Rak-Sakyi?

Even though Palace do have a lack of wide options at this current moment in time, you cannot envisage Rak-Sakyi getting much game-time this season.

When Michael Olise has recovered from his hamstring injury, it will give the 20-year-old even less of a chance of getting minutes, but you can understand to an extent that Palace are protecting themselves.

Olise should be back within the next month and that will boost Palace, but their decision will be a blow to Rak-Sakyi, who is going to be prevented from going away and getting regular football at a very competitive level.