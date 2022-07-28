Sunderland legend optimistic about club’s play-off chances ahead of Championship opener

Sunderland legend Micky Gray is optimistic surrounding the club’s chances of achieving a Championship play-off place in 2022/23.

The Black Cats won promotion to the second tier via the League One play-offs last season, defeating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the final at Wembley back in May.

Despite being a newly-promoted side, the Sunderland-born player, who made well over 350 appearances for his hometown side and believes a play-off place is not necessarily out of reach for the club this upcoming campaign.

When discussing the promotion race this upcoming season, Gray said, in conversation with BetfredTV: “I mean look at some of the sides that got promoted from League One – one being my old club Sunderland.”

“They’ve kept the influx of their players. They’ve signed a couple of new signings, and I’m optimistic.

“I think a play-off position isn’t out of the way for Sunderland.”

The Black Cats get their 2022/23 Championship campaign underway this Sunday with a home tie against Coventry City.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Sunderland played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 WEMBLEY STADIUM 1-0 W 2-0 W

The Sky Blues, who themselves challenged for a play-off place for the majority of last season, should provide Sunderland with a stern test upon their return to the second tier.

The Verdict

I’m loving the optimism from Micky Gray here – and why not.

Sunderland are a huge club, and, if they can bring in a few more faces before the end of the window, you’d back them to be in and around that mid-table realm at the very least.

Once you’re there, it only takes a good run of form and suddenly you’re well position for a crack at the top six.

Do I personally see it happening? Probably not. I think this will be more of a consolidation campaign at the Stadium of Light.

However, they certainly have the capability to be in and around mid-table, and perhaps in 23/24 a play-off push would be a more realistic aim.