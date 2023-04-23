Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has emerged as a contender for the managerial vacancy at Walsall, according to a Patreon report from Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Walsall are currently doing checks on Phillips regarding whether he would be interested in the possibility of taking over at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

The Saddlers are currently on the lookout for a new boss following their decision to part ways with Michael Flynn earlier this month.

Flynn was sacked by Walsall following an extremely poor run of form in League Two.

Under the guidance of Flynn, the Saddlers only managed to win one game at this level in 2023.

Walsall suffered their 15th league defeat of the season yesterday in their clash with Salford City which was overseen by interim boss Mat Sadler.

As a result of this latest setback, Walsall slipped down to 17th in the standings.

After earning iconic status in his playing career for Sunderland by scoring 130 goals in 235 appearances, Phillips embarked on a career in coaching in 2014.

Following stints with Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City, the 49-year-old was handed his first managerial role by South Shields last year.

After suffering a defeat in the play-offs in the 2021/22 campaign, South Shields achieved promotion to the National League North under the guidance of Phillips earlier this month.

As confirmed by South Shields' official website yesterday, Phillips is set to leave the club by mutual consent.

Is Kevin Phillips the right man to take over the reins at Walsall?

While Phillips did manage to achieve a great deal of success during his time in charge of South Shields, Walsall would be taking a risk by appointing him as their new boss.

Phillips has yet to work as a manager in the Football League, and thus it may take him some time to get used to life in the fourth-tier.

Walsall should not hesitate when it comes to making a definitive call on whether to appoint Phillips as Flynn's successor as giving him time to craft his own squad over the course of the summer could make a difference in terms of the club's fate next season.

If Phillips, or another individual, is appointed before the current term reaches a crescendo, they will be able to make decisions regarding the futures of Walsall's out-of-contract players.