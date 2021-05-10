Sunderland legend delivers play-off prediction that will surely worry Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool

Kevin Phillips has backed Sunderland to secure promotion via the play-offs.

The Black Cats enjoyed an excellent second half of the season on the whole which saw them propel themselves from a mid-table position into the role of promotion contenders.

While Lee Johnson’s side had looked like contenders to go up automatically, a run of just one win in their final eight matches saw the club drop down the table and into the play-off spots with the club finishing the regular season in fourth spot.

As a result they’ll have to pit their wits against Lincoln City over two legs in the semi-finals, before potentially facing Blackpool or Oxford United in the play-off final if they are successful against the Imps.

The play-offs are renowned for being a real lottery in terms of success, but according to former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, he’s backing his old club to come out on top as they target a spot in the Championship.

Making his prediction during an appearance on EFL On Quest, Phillips said: “I’ve got to back my old club Sunderland to go up.

They’ve got to do it at some point, so I’m going with Sunderland.”

The verdict

Sunderland certainly have their work cut out here.

Lincoln City are a good side and there’s no doubt that the Imps will cause plenty of problems for Lee Johnson’s side in the play-offs.

I’m sure that supporters of the Black Cats will fancy their chances but there’s no doubt that they’ll need to show real improvements if they’re going to be successful.