Highlights Leeds United has made an offer to sign young Sunderland forward Mason Cotcher after impressive trials.

The Whites are ahead in the race to sign Cotcher, with a possible compensation fee owed to Sunderland.

Sunderland focuses on promoting young players, but Leeds has also given minutes to academy prospects like Archie Gray.

Leeds United have made an offer to sign Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher.

According to The Telegraph, the forward has impressed during a trial period with the Whites, having also trained with Arsenal.

The youngster turned 17 last September, which made him eligible to sign his first professional contract.

However, despite receiving an offer from Sunderland, he has yet to put pen to paper.

This has raised doubts over his future at Stadium of Light, with the player free to sign a deal with any club.

Leeds look to sign Sunderland's Cotcher

If Leeds can convince the striker to sign with the Yorkshire outfit then a compensation fee will be owed to the Black Cats.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee will be involved, but the Whites have already tabled an offer to Sunderland for their academy graduate.

Sunderland’s academy system is key to their philosophy of promoting younger players, with Chris Rigg earning a breakthrough into the first team this season.

Tommy Watson is another young player that is currently on the fringes of the squad, as he seeks experience at senior level.

Scottish giants Rangers have also been linked with a move for Cotcher, but it appears Leeds have moved in front in the race to his signature.

The youngster spent time at Arsenal before going on trial at Elland Road, even appearing for the U18 side and training with Mikel Arteta’s first team squad.

The Spaniard is understood to be a fan of the forward, but an impressive trial at Leeds has seen them move ahead with a permanent pursuit of the player.

Leeds and Sunderland's opportunities for young players

Chris Rigg game time - 2023/24 (per Fbref.com) Competition Minutes played Championship 439 EFL Cup 90 Archie Gray game time - 2023/24 (per Fbref.com) Competition Minutes played Championship 3,123 EFL Cup 165 FA Cup 230

While Sunderland may be focused on giving younger players a chance, Leeds have also given their fair share of minutes to academy prospects as well.

Archie Gray has been a big success story for the Yorkshire outfit this campaign, and that success could prove quite appealing for someone like Cotcher.

The midfielder has proven his versatility by also filling in at right-back in Daniel Farke's side, making 38 appearances in the Championship this term, including 35 starts (all stats from Fbref).

Rigg has also received game time from Sunderland, but even his future at the Stadium of Light is in doubt.

The 16-year-old is yet to sign a first professional deal, having to wait until he turns 17 later this year before putting pen to paper.

However, it has been reported that a move away from the Stadium of Light is on the cards amid interest from several clubs, including rivals Newcastle United.

Cotcher has yet to make his first appearances for the Sunderland senior team, but other players under the age of 20, like Jobe Bellingham and Eliezer Mayenda, have also received ample game time this campaign.

Cotcher catching eyes

Cotcher has impressed multiple clubs on trial, and so it comes as no surprise that he is attracting permanent transfer interest.

Given he has yet to sign a pro deal, there is little Sunderland can do to hold onto him.

Leeds and Sunderland could agree a fee for the player, otherwise an independent tribunal will determine a compensation figure.

Losing Cotcher will be a blow, which would be made even worse by the possibility of Rigg also leaving in the summer once he turns 17.