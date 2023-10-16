Highlights Excitement for English football as they prepare for Euro 2024 and have high hopes for the future, including Euro 2028 co-hosted by England.

Speculation has begun on the potential England squad for Euro 2028, with Sky Sports suggesting a Championship XI.

Many young players from Football League clubs have made it to the England national team, offering hope for the players listed in the article.

It is an exciting time for English football, as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for Euro 2024, where they will start as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

England to co-host Euro 2028

As well as hoping for glory in the tournament, which will be held in Germany, there are high hopes for the future of English football.

The country has been consistently impressive at youth level in recent years, so they will hope that translates to success on the big stage.

And, one tournament that will be earmarked to win is Euro 2028, as it was announced that they will have home advantage, with England to co-host the tournament along with the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Naturally, that will be a big occasion, and it will give an even greater incentive for players to be part of the squad, as they look to pick up silverware at Wembley, which will host the semi-finals and final.

How will the England squad look for Euro 2028?

After news of hosting the tournament was released, some have started to look ahead to the event, and it has prompted some talk of what the Three Lions squad could look like.

That includes Sky Sports, who gave an XI from the Championship that they feel could be in contention to feature at Euro 2028 for England.

Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson was selected as the keeper, which won’t come as much of a surprise given how highly-rated he is.

The back four consisted of Southampton’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Swansea’s Bashir Humphreys, with both on loan to their Championship clubs from Man City and Chelsea respectively. At full-back, Birmingham’s Cody Drameh and Ipswich’s Leif Davis were picked.

In midfield, Sunderland had another representative in Jobe Bellingham, who has been linked with a move to join brother Jude at Real Madrid, along with exciting Leeds talent Archie Gray and Swansea’s Charlie Patino, who is on loan from Arsenal.

Finally, the front three were Plymouth’s Morgan Whittaker, Middlesbrough’s Josh Coburn and a third Sunderland player in Jack Clarke.

Will these players be good enough to play for England?

It may seem a long way away for some of these players, but they are all young, and they will all be approaching their peak years by Euro 2028.

We have seen over the years that many England internationals are produced from Football League clubs.

The likes of Harry Maguirem James Maddison, Jude Bellingham, Ollie Watkins and Kyle Walker are just some of the players who came through in the Championship or even lower down the pyramid.

So, that offers hope for all players here that they can reach the highest level in the game, and it highlights the quality that can be found in the EFL.

Another benefit for many of the players listed is that they are already on the radar of England, with the majority having featured for their country at youth level.