Regis Le Bris believes the transfer interest in young Sunderland stars like Jobe Bellingham and Anthony Patterson is "good news".

The players are destined for big things, but particularly Bellingham, after joining Sunderland last summer for a fee believed to be £1.5 million, as per the Daily Mail. He also signed a new contract with Sunderland in the most recent summer, extending his stay with the Wearsiders until 2028.

Bellingham has been one of the standout performers for Sunderland this season, with the teenager becoming one of the most desired players in the Championship. The 19-year-old was subject to interest from Brentford in the summer, with Thomas Frank's side having bids turned down, while Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a move for the Sunderland man. Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly keen, as per The Sunderland Echo.

Patterson was one of the heroes for Sunderland on New Year's Day, as the goalkeeper saved Kieffer Moore's penalty to secure the Wearsiders a 2-1 win over Sheffield United. The shot-stopper has been linked with several Premier League clubs over the course of the season, with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Arsenal all credited with interest previously.

However, Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that the goalkeeping situation at Wolves is unlikely to continue, suggesting that one of their shot-stoppers could depart, which opens the door for Wolves to move for a player they have a long-standing interest for in Sunderland's Patterson.

Sunderland handed boost in Patterson and Bellingham's short-term futures

Speaking via The Northern Echo, Le Bris has explained the situation is positive this month in retaining their best players, despite the mounting interest in the likes of Bellingham and Patterson.

He said: "It [transfer interest] is an option when young players are playing such good football.

"Probably some of them can be targeted for huge, massive clubs. But at the same time for them they can understand the dynamic and where they are today is positive for their improvement.

"Beyond just their own career, it's what they can share with teammates. It's a human journey and they're enjoying it.

"It's good news that there's interest from other clubs, but at the same time they're really involved in our project.

"It's really difficult to create a shared project. It's good for the players in the squad now and very positive for the players who could be involved. But they have to know this is a non-negotiable rule to be connected with us."

Interest in Sunderland's young talent mounts

In many ways, the interest highlights a pathway into the first-team for young players at the Stadium of Light, which is a positive when looking to recruit young players of their own in the future.

It also signifies that there is a sustainable model in place, with Sunderland protected by the fact they can cash in on players this summer, should they fail to gain promotion, meaning that they can build again to push for promotion in 2025/26 instead.

Bellingham will be a Premier League player one way or another next season, with Arsenal the most recent club to be credited with an interest in the midfielder, with reports suggesting that the Gunners have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old but that the Championship promotion hopefuls are reluctant to let him leave.

Sky Sports have reported that he is valued at €25 million (approximately £20.73m) by Sunderland, but the club are keen to hold on to the player past January as they look to join English football's elite tier once more for next season.